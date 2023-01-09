The government is considering revising the law on travel expenses for national public servants in response to soaring costs of overseas trips amid the yen’s depreciation and price increases, sources said Sunday.

Calls have been growing to revise the law, which sets standards for trip expenses, as government employees traveling for work have been frequently forced to make expensive out-of-pocket payments to make up for costs not covered by the state.

The Finance Ministry and the Foreign Ministry have already started discussions on the law revision, the sources said.