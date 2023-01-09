  • Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, has stoked alarm by restoring what one expert estimates are over 27,000 accounts once suspended for fueling falsehoods, harassment and violence. | REUTERS
A conspiracy theorist urging Americans to burn voting machines, an anti-Muslim activist posting a photo with a gun, a retired general who called for a coup — Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated thousands of once-banned accounts.

Twitter has turned into what campaigners call a cesspool of misinformation, hate-filled conspiracies and racial slurs amid what appears to be reduced content moderation in recent weeks following mass layoffs and an exodus of key staff focused on user safety.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist who completed his $44 billion buyout of the influential platform in October, has further stoked alarm by restoring what one expert estimates are over 27,000 accounts once suspended for fueling falsehoods, harassment and violence.

