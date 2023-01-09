  • Jiji

General trader Marubeni is hoping to expand its hiring of people who have several years of work experience, company President Masumi Kakinoki said in a recent interview.

“We desperately want people with social experience,” Kakinoki said, noting that the company will reduce hires of new graduates.

He said that the company plans to respect as much as possible the wishes of its employees regarding department assignments, saying, “We want to increase people who have clear ideas of what kind of work they want to do.”

