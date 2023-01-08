With Sunday marking six months since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot to death during a campaign stump speech, the National Police Agency is preparing for ramped-up security measures ahead of unified local elections in April.

The agency has conducted a drastic review of its protection for dignitaries and introduced a plan to check the protection plans of prefectural police in advance. It had examined about 1,000 such plans by the end of November.

It is also conducting surveys of speech sites ahead of the April polls, the first major test for the agency’s revamped security arrangements.