  • The National Police Agency is preparing for ramped-up security measures to be implemented on the occasion of unified local elections in April. | KYODO
    The National Police Agency is preparing for ramped-up security measures to be implemented on the occasion of unified local elections in April. | KYODO

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

With Sunday marking six months since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot to death during a campaign stump speech, the National Police Agency is preparing for ramped-up security measures ahead of unified local elections in April.

The agency has conducted a drastic review of its protection for dignitaries and introduced a plan to check the protection plans of prefectural police in advance. It had examined about 1,000 such plans by the end of November.

It is also conducting surveys of speech sites ahead of the April polls, the first major test for the agency’s revamped security arrangements.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED