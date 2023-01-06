Vietnam dismissed two deputy prime ministers — the most senior officials to be relieved of duties since 2017 — amid lengthy investigations driven by a campaign to clean up corruption and protect the Communist Party’s legitimacy.

The National Assembly voted to dismiss Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam from office during a four-day special session that began Thursday. Pham Binh Minh, who has held the position since late 2013, was also voted out.

The parliament didn’t provide reasons for the dismissals. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh earlier today asked the National Assembly to dismiss Minh and Dam at their requests, VnExpress news website reported.