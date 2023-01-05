Russia has blamed the deaths of scores of its soldiers in a New Year missile strike on its troops using unsecured, traceable mobile phones on the battlefield.
But if Ukrainian forces did use geolocation of phones to target its strikes, it also reveals the Russian army’s operational carelessness in the field, say analysts.
“It is already obvious that the main reason for what has happened was the turning on and massive use by personnel of mobile phones within reach of enemy weapons,” said Russian Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov.
