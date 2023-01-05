  • A Ukrainian soldier with a heavy artillery brigade scans the skies for Russian drones as his unit prepares to fire toward Russian fortifications inside the city of Kreminna, Ukraine on Saturday. When costly missiles take out cheap drones, the real winner over time may be the country that spends less. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Russia has blamed the deaths of scores of its soldiers in a New Year missile strike on its troops using unsecured, traceable mobile phones on the battlefield.

But if Ukrainian forces did use geolocation of phones to target its strikes, it also reveals the Russian army’s operational carelessness in the field, say analysts.

“It is already obvious that the main reason for what has happened was the turning on and massive use by personnel of mobile phones within reach of enemy weapons,” said Russian Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov.

