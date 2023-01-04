  • Monira (center), the 58-year-old aunt of Yunis al-Shaer, one of eight young Palestinian men who drowned off the coast of Tunisia in a clandestine migration attempt to Europe, sits with other family members in their house in Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20. | AFP-JIJI
Rafah, Palestinian Territories – Younis al-Shaer left Gaza dreaming of a better life in Europe, only to return to the Palestinian enclave in a coffin.

The 21-year-old was one of scores of Palestinians risking the perilous journey across the Mediterranean.

He drowned alongside seven other Gazans, whose bodies were returned home in December, adding to a toll of nearly 2,000 people recorded as dead or missing last year in the Mediterranean by the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

