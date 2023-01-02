  • The entrance to the Tizayuca Industrial Park, which is in a small manufacturing town, Tizayuca, about an hour northeast of Mexico City. The companies Botones Loren and Preslow are in Tizayuca. | BRYAN DENTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    The entrance to the Tizayuca Industrial Park, which is in a small manufacturing town, Tizayuca, about an hour northeast of Mexico City. The companies Botones Loren and Preslow are in Tizayuca. | BRYAN DENTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
MEXICO CITY – As American companies recalibrate the risks of relying on Chinese factories to make their goods, some are shifting business to a country far closer to home: Mexico.

The unfolding trend known as “near-shoring” has drawn the attention of no less than Walmart, the global retail empire with headquarters in Arkansas.

Early in 2022, when Walmart needed $1 million of company uniforms — more than 50,000 in one order — it bought them not from its usual suppliers in China but from Preslow, a family-run apparel business in Mexico.

