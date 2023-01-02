  • Ukrainian soldiers watch President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s New Years Eve address to the nation, in a military rest house in the region of Donetsk, Ukraine, on Saturday. | REUTERS
KYIV/DONETSK, Ukraine – Ukrainians cheered from their balconies while their air defences blasted Russian missiles and drones out of the sky in the first hours of 2023, as Moscow saw in the new year by attacking civilian targets across Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces shot down 45 Iranian-made Sahed drones fired by Russia on the first night of the year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday evening, praising Ukrainians for showing gratitude to the troops and one another.

“Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them,” he said of the Russians. “Because we stand united. They are united only by fear.”

