A new education support system that uses the metaverse to help children who refuse to go to school is drawing attention in Japan.

The government is looking into what environments children feel they belong in, amid an increase in nonattending students due to various factors such as complex home environments and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue is expected to be a key policy area for the new government agency for child and family affairs, to be launched in April. The government is seen to be considering many measures to help nonattending children, including those using online spaces.