  • Ground Self-Defense Force members line up for a review ceremony at the Asaka Training Area in Saitama Prefecture in October 2018. | KYODO
    Ground Self-Defense Force members line up for a review ceremony at the Asaka Training Area in Saitama Prefecture in October 2018. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Faced with an increasingly fraught security environment, Japan is set to beef up its military capabilities in the coming years. But its plans are being undermined by a perennial issue: recruitment.

Unable to hit its quotas since 2014, the Self-Defense Forces have resorted to a variety of tactics to increase their appeal to potential new recruits. These include pop culture-based advertising campaigns, improved living conditions for recruits and efforts to create a better work-life balance.

Nevertheless, the SDF faces an uphill battle as it struggles with Japan’s falling birthrate and increased competition with the private sector over a shrinking pool of applicants.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED