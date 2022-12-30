Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping amid signs of Beijing’s impatience over the wider political and economic impact of Russia’s struggling invasion of Ukraine.

Their end-of-year video call, the first talks since Xi and Putin met in person in Uzbekistan in September, underscores Moscow’s deepening dependence on Beijing. Putin called Xi “dear friend” during a portion of the meeting that was televised, and the Chinese leader responded similarly.

Xi also thanked Putin for sending a message of congratulations after a congress of China’s ruling Communist Party in October that handed him a precedent-defying third term in power. China stood ready to expand the “strategic partnership,” Xi said.