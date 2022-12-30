  • Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via a video link in Moscow on Friday. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
    Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via a video link in Moscow on Friday. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping amid signs of Beijing’s impatience over the wider political and economic impact of Russia’s struggling invasion of Ukraine.

Their end-of-year video call, the first talks since Xi and Putin met in person in Uzbekistan in September, underscores Moscow’s deepening dependence on Beijing. Putin called Xi “dear friend” during a portion of the meeting that was televised, and the Chinese leader responded similarly.

Xi also thanked Putin for sending a message of congratulations after a congress of China’s ruling Communist Party in October that handed him a precedent-defying third term in power. China stood ready to expand the “strategic partnership,” Xi said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW