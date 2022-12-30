Japanese nonlife insurers will continue providing marine war insurance in waters around Russia and Ukraine in 2023 after being asked to do so by the government, sources have said.

The insurers changed tack after warning policyholders last week of a halt to the insurance coverage from the start of 2023, raising concern that Japan might have to stop importing liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia’s Far East.

At issue were insurance products covering war-related damage to ships that operate in high-risk waters. Shipping companies obtain such insurance by paying additional premiums.