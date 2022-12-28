Many Japanese male victims of sexual abuse still hesitate to make a report, due to stigma and misconceptions, more than five years after a Penal Code revision to treat male and female victims equally.

“The social misconception persists that men do not fall prey to sexual crimes,” a support group for victims of sexual crimes said.

In order to address the situation, local governments are stepping up their support for male victims by providing consultation services via their websites and through other measures.