Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has failed to win the hearts of young people, unlike his predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, an analysis of Jiji Press survey results has shown.

The difference may stem from the lack of an reformist image for Kishida’s administration, according to an expert in politics.

Approval ratings for Kishida’s Cabinet tend to drop as the ages of the respondents go down, according to the results of the Jiji Press monthly opinion poll on voters.