Local governments and private-sector businesses in Japan are actively promoting food drives, in which leftover food is collected from households and donated primarily to welfare facilities and kodomo shokudō cafeterias offering free or low-cost meals to children in need.

The programs are attracting attention not only as a means of support for the poor, but also as a measure to reduce food waste. The Environment Ministry has drawn up a guidebook to outline how to smoothly implement food drives.

The municipal government of Yokohama launched a food drive in fiscal 2018 to collect “unopened food that can be stored at room temperature and has two months or more remaining until the best-before dates,” with the items inspected to ensure safety. The collected food is sent to kodomo shokudō cafeterias and single-parent households via the Yokohama City Council of Social Welfare and food bank groups.