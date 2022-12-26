  • A street in Tokyo's Yurakucho district on Saturday | AFP-JIJI
    A street in Tokyo's Yurakucho district on Saturday | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, staff report

  • SHARE

Tokyo on Monday reported 8,428 new COVID-19 cases, up by 479 from a week before.

The capital also reported 22 deaths among COVID-19 patients and said 52 patients had severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria, up by eight from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital stood at 17,201.9, up 8.3% from a week before.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW