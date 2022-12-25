Some 10% of prefectural assembly members across Japan have had ties with the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, a Jiji Press survey showed Sunday.

The survey has implications for next spring’s unified local elections, in which such ties may be scrutinized.

The poll covered a total of 711 incumbent members as of the end of November of the prefectural assemblies of Hokkaido, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Aichi, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka. Of those, 593 gave valid responses. The eight assemblies will be subject to the unified elections.