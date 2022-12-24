  • Since the 1980s, the ice pack in Canada's Hudson Bay has decreased by nearly 50% in summer, putting the polar bear population under threat. | REUTERS
    Since the 1980s, the ice pack in Canada's Hudson Bay has decreased by nearly 50% in summer, putting the polar bear population under threat. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Ottawa – Polar bears are disappearing fast from the Western part of Hudson Bay, on the southern tip of the Canadian Arctic, according to a new government survey.

The number of female bears and cubs in particular has seen a dramatic decline.

Researchers have flown over the region — which includes the town of Churchill, a tourist destination touted as the “polar bear capital of the world” — every five years to count the number of bears and extrapolate population trends.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW