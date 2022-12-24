  • Elderly people take a break on benches at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district in 2017. | REUTERS
Shiga Prefecture logged the longest average life expectancy for men, at 82.73 years, as of 2020, while Okayama Prefecture topped the chart for women, at 88.29 years, the health ministry said Friday.

At the other end of the rankings, Aomori Prefecture was at the bottom of the longevity list for both men and women, at 79.27 years and 86.33 years, respectively. The ministry conducts life expectancy surveys by prefecture every five years.

Shiga topped the list for men for the second consecutive survey.

