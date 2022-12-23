  • Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (center) salutes as he troops the line during the 87th anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, at the military headquarters in suburban Manila on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
The Philippines ordered its military to boost their presence in the South China Sea on Thursday, citing a “threat” to a garrison in the disputed waterway after nearby Chinese “activities.”

The move comes two days after media reported that Beijing has begun reclaiming more land in the contested Spratly Islands, a major archipelago in the South China Sea that hosts military installations by a number of countries.

“Any encroachment in the West Philippine Sea or reclamation on the features therein is a threat to the security of Pagasa Island,” the Philippine defense department said Thursday.

