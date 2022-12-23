With Tokyo expected to see 1.1 times more rainfall and sea levels rising by about 0.6 meters in the 2040s as the planet warms, the capital is planning to upgrade its infrastructure to be more resilient in the face of heavy rain and flooding.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday compiled a comprehensive infrastructure plan to cope with five possible scenarios — water-related disasters like heavy rain, typhoons and flooding; earthquakes and fires; volcanic eruptions; power outages and communications disruptions; and the outbreak of an infectious disease.

“Next year marks the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake. Major natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and new infectious diseases, could happen anytime in the future,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said at a news conference.