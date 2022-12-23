  • TSMC is building a chip plant in southwestern Japan, with Sony Group and auto parts maker Denso each taking a minority stake. | REUTERS
    TSMC is building a chip plant in southwestern Japan, with Sony Group and auto parts maker Denso each taking a minority stake. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

A senior Japanese lawmaker said on Friday that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is considering building a second plant in Japan in addition to an $8.6 billion dollar facility now under construction.

Yoshihiro Seki, secretary general of a Liberal Democratic Party group on chip industry strategy, also urged the government, which has pledged to provide up to 476 billion yen ($3.6 billion) in subsidies for the first TSMC plant, to provide a favorable environment for investment.

“I believe TSMC is looking into further investments in Japan. We need to create an environment that would make them think they want to do advanced projects with us,” Seki said in an interview.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW