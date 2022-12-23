  • Maria, a resident of the 'Ready To Work Housing' program run by the Dignity homelessness services charity, departs her temporary accommodations in Campbelltown, Australia, on Dec. 1. | REUTERS
CAMPBELLTOWN, Australia – Belinda has applied for more than 100 rental homes in the past year and been rejected every time.

The 39-year-old Australian single mother of four now lives in a temporary shelter in Campbelltown, southwest of Sydney, and has six months to find a home that costs under 500 Australian dollars ($340) a week, or risk ending up sleeping rough.

“I don’t know where I’m supposed to go after that. I have got a house full of furniture that I don’t really want to get rid of. I don’t really want to get rid of my cat or my puppy,” said Belinda. “It is a bit scary to tell you the truth.”

