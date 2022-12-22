FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left the Bahamas on Wednesday on an aircraft bound for the United States, according to a person familiar with the matter and a Reuters witness who saw the plane take off.

Earlier Wednesday, Bankman-Fried consented at a Bahamas courthouse to be extradited to the United States, where he faces fraud charges.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul last week with stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer assets to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research, in what U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”