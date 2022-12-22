  • The price of Kit Kats and over 7,000 other food products will rise early next year, a survey has shown. | BLOOMBERG
Another wave of price hikes will hit Japanese households early next year, with markups of 7,152 food products having already been scheduled for the January-April period, up some 50% from a year earlier, according to a survey by Teikoku Databank.

The firm’s latest survey, which was released Wednesday and covered 105 major food makers’ price increase plans, found the number of scheduled hikes for the first four months of next year grew 2,727 from the previous survey in late November.

Amid higher raw materials prices and rising logistics costs, an increasing number of companies plan to raise prices for products for the second time or carry out so-called stealth price hikes by reducing product sizes while keeping their prices unchanged.

