  • Most of the hundreds of French-style, century-old villas in central Hanoi have been degraded by age and humidity, and despite their protected status, the future of these homes and their occupants hang in the balance. | AFP-JIJI
    Most of the hundreds of French-style, century-old villas in central Hanoi have been degraded by age and humidity, and despite their protected status, the future of these homes and their occupants hang in the balance. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Hanoi – In a small corner of a once-grand villa in the heart of Hanoi, Nguyen Manh Tri surveys the home he has loved since childhood but is now giving up as its foundation cracks, roof crumbles and staircase buckles.

Tri, 47, lives in three rooms of the subdivided house, one of around 1,200 French-style villas in the city on a list of protected homes published this year.

Most of the villas are close to a century old, built during French colonial rule, and have been degraded by age and humidity. The five families living inside face cramped, damp and noisy conditions.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW