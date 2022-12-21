JAKARTA – Indonesia’s new criminal code has grabbed headlines for making sex outside marriage illegal, but Islamic parties wanted even harsher punishment for moral crimes in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, accounts of behind-the-scenes negotiations reveal.
The so-called morality code is just one part of the legislative overhaul that the Indonesian parliament ratified this month, a 226-page set of new laws that critics say threaten civil liberties, but officials defend as reflective of Indonesia’s identity.
Behind the scenes, secular nationalist parties holding a majority in parliament opposed the tighter laws on morality but risked being branded supportive of adultery if they remained unyielding in their opposition.
