Expectations heading into the U.N. biodiversity conference in Montreal were about as low as they could be.

But a broad recognition that it was now or never for nature — and a flurry of late diplomacy by China — helped seal a “historic” deal on a night of high drama.

Dubbed the “ugly duckling” of global policy, the COP15 negotiations were snubbed by world leaders who had just attended a far higher-profile climate summit in Egypt.