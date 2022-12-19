Tokyo confirmed 7,949 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up by about 900 from a week earlier.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 15,883.9, compared to 13,124.6 a week before.
The number of severe cases under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria rose by five from Sunday to 37, while 14 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Monday.
On Sunday, Japan confirmed 135,522 new cases nationwide, an increase of about 17,000 from a week earlier.
There were 482 severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country, unchanged from Saturday, while 165 new deaths were reported.
