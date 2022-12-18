Chisan chishō — meaning locally grown, locally consumed — is a phrase traditionally associated with agricultural products. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government, however, is now trying to do the same for the city’s energy sources.

The capital is moving to break away from a longtime reliance on other regions — and planet-warming fossil fuels — to meet the massive energy demand required to power the metropolis of 14 million people.

To that end, Tokyo is planning to make the installation of rooftop solar panels on new homes and buildings compulsory from April 2025 as it pushes its people and businesses to shift to renewable energy.