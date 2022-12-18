  • Japan has long been synonymous with video games, but there are fears among some people that a growing addiction problem is going unaddressed. | AFP-JIJI
From Super Mario to Final Fantasy, Japan has long been synonymous with gaming, but some experts and parents fear a growing addiction problem is going unaddressed.

While nearby nations like China and South Korea have imposed drastic restrictions on youth gaming in recent years — with mixed results — some Japanese families feel they are being left to deal with the issue on their own.

Each month, a group meets in Tokyo to swap stories and strategies for tackling their children’s gaming habits.

