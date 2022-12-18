Japanese ruling party member Kentaro Sonoura is considering quitting parliament if he is set to be charged with violating the political funds control law, people familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Political groups linked to the 50-year-old Liberal Democratic Party member in the House of Representatives are suspected of underreporting the amount of money collected through fundraising parties.

If Sonoura, deputy secretary-general of the LDP, resigns as a Lower House lawmaker, that will be a further blow to the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also LDP president, after three of his Cabinet ministers stepped down in recent months.