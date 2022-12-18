Japan has seen a string of cases in which healthy children have died after being infected with COVID-19 amid the spread of omicron variants.
A survey shows that around half of infants and children who have died from COVID-19 did not have any underlying conditions.
Only three COVID-19 patients below the age of 20 had died as of the end of last year, before the spread of omicron variants, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and other sources.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.