Japan has seen a string of cases in which healthy children have died after being infected with COVID-19 amid the spread of omicron variants.

A survey shows that around half of infants and children who have died from COVID-19 did not have any underlying conditions.

Only three COVID-19 patients below the age of 20 had died as of the end of last year, before the spread of omicron variants, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and other sources.