  • French national Vincent Fichot holds a hunger strike outside Sendagaya Station in Tokyo in July 2021 to draw attention to the issue of left-behind parents who are unable to see their children. | KYODO
    French national Vincent Fichot holds a hunger strike outside Sendagaya Station in Tokyo in July 2021 to draw attention to the issue of left-behind parents who are unable to see their children. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

A Japanese woman sued publishers Wednesday for allegedly spreading wrong information about what her French husband claims as her “parental kidnapping” of their children after their relationship broke down.

In the lawsuit filed with Tokyo District Court, the woman claims that she has been defamed by the spread of the information, seeking damages and demanding that related articles be retracted.

The targets of the lawsuit are publishers President Inc. and Asukashinsha as well as Tokyo-based group Children’s Rights Watch Japan.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED