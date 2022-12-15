A Japanese woman sued publishers Wednesday for allegedly spreading wrong information about what her French husband claims as her “parental kidnapping” of their children after their relationship broke down.

In the lawsuit filed with Tokyo District Court, the woman claims that she has been defamed by the spread of the information, seeking damages and demanding that related articles be retracted.

The targets of the lawsuit are publishers President Inc. and Asukashinsha as well as Tokyo-based group Children’s Rights Watch Japan.