A government panel released on Wednesday a draft report on social security reforms, proposing additional aid for child-rearing households and the creation of a system to help balance work and raising children.

The expert panel on building a social security system that benefits all generations is set to submit the report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as early as Friday.

The report also said that the elderly should bear more of their medical costs in line with their incomes and that an environment should be created to support diverse working styles.