The Aomori Prefectural Government on Thursday afternoon started to cull all of some 1.37 million chickens raised at a poultry farm in the city of Misawa, where an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed.

The number of chickens to be culled due to an avian flu outbreak is the largest ever for a single farm in Japan, according to the agriculture ministry. It is expected to take about a month to cull all of the egg-laying hens at the Misawa farm.

The latest case is the second bird flu outbreak at a farm in the prefecture this season and the 35th across the country.