Justice Minister Ken Saito has said that approving executions is “one of the most important responsibilities” of a person in the position.

“I will deal with this carefully and strictly in accordance with the law,” he said in a recent interview with media organizations.

Saito assumed the post in November in place of Yasuhiro Hanashi, who was effectively dismissed from the role following remarks that were interpreted as making light of his responsibilities, saying justice ministers only made headlines when they approved executions.