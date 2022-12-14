A man has died in a police detention facility in Aichi Prefecture and officers are suspected of assault after he was allegedly handcuffed and bound with rope for over 100 hours, sources have said.

The 43-year-old unemployed man was detained in a soundproof observation cell for 140 hours at the prefecture’s Okazaki Police Station, the sources said. The man was arrested in late November on suspicion of obstructing official duties. He was put into the cell after he acted violently, shouting and removing his clothes, according to the sources.

Although he had diabetes, the police station did not allow him to see a doctor and he may not have been give any medication, the sources said.