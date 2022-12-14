  • Wholesale prices of eggs rose 31% from the average in December last year to hit a nine-year high. | BLOOMBERG
  • Jiji

Wholesale prices for eggs in Japan, long known for their stability, are soaring due to surging costs for chicken feed and outbreaks of bird flu.

The “rapid spread” of bird flu is impacting egg prices just as demand was recovering after a drop caused by the pandemic, an industry official said.

Wholesale prices stood at ¥275 per kilogram as of Friday, rising 31% from the average in December last year to hit a nine-year high, according to egg seller JA.Z-Tamago, a unit of the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh.

