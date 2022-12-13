  • The Dotonbori district in Osaka on Dec. 1 | AFP-JIJI
    The Dotonbori district in Osaka on Dec. 1 | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji

The Japan Tourism Agency said Tuesday it will restart its nationwide travel discount program on a reduced scale on Jan. 10 after a suspension during the year-end and New Year’s holidays.

Under the revamped program, aimed at boosting tourism demand battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the maximum discount to be awarded to a tourist per night will be lowered to ¥7,000 from the current ¥11,000, including shopping coupons that can be used at places including restaurants.

Prefectures will terminate the program when the budget allocated by the central government to operate it is used up.

