High levels of perfluoro organic compounds that Japan has banned in principle due to concerns over cancer-causing properties have been detected in areas around U.S. military bases in the country in recent years.

Local municipalities have asked the Japanese government to conduct on-site inspections at the bases that are believed to have caused the pollution.

However, as Japan would need to obtain the U.S. side’s permission to conduct such inspections, it is expected to take a long time for the full picture to form.