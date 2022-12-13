China will continue to relax its strict COVID-19 measures and will welcome more international travelers in the “near future,” the country’s ambassador to the U.S. said Monday, in the latest sign from senior Chinese officials that the country is emerging from its “zero-COVID” isolation.

“We know people’s concerns,” Ambassador Qin Gang told a Semafor event on China-Africa relations. “Now, the measures are being relaxed and in the near future I believe that measures will be further relaxed and the international travel will become easier.”

Qin was answering a question about whether the Chinese government felt pressure to respond to widespread protests against coronavirus controls in China.