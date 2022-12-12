  • Japanese producer prices rose 9.3% in November from a year before, slightly below the revised 9.4% annual increase seen in October. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s November wholesale prices rose 9.3% from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, a rate of increase that was almost unchanged from the previous month and showed initial signs of an inflation peak amid easing global commodity prices.

It was the 21st consecutive month to show an annual rise in wholesale prices.

While food and energy costs continued to rise, the data may offer some relief for Japan’s economy, which relies almost entirely on imports for fuel and raw material.

