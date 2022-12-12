  • Engineers at Musashi Seimitsu Industry's plant in Mexico. Four of the company's 11 board members are women, including two outside directors. | MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY / VIA KYODO
    Engineers at Musashi Seimitsu Industry's plant in Mexico. Four of the company's 11 board members are women, including two outside directors. | MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY / VIA KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Publicly traded Japanese companies have ramped up appointments of female outside directors, hoping to leverage diverse perspectives for promoting sustainable corporate growth.

Such appointments could, however, end up merely securing adequate representation of women on boards for the sake of appearance if the main aim is to take advantage of the women’s titles and name recognition. Businesses need to prove their ability to listen to the opinions of female outside directors, even if these are unflattering, for effective use in management, observers say.

Of all companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section, 1,301, or 71.1%, had appointed female outside directors as of July, according to ProNed, a corporate governance advisory firm. The share was up 18.5 percentage points from a year earlier, while the total number surged 19 times from a decade ago.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW