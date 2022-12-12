Publicly traded Japanese companies have ramped up appointments of female outside directors, hoping to leverage diverse perspectives for promoting sustainable corporate growth.

Such appointments could, however, end up merely securing adequate representation of women on boards for the sake of appearance if the main aim is to take advantage of the women’s titles and name recognition. Businesses need to prove their ability to listen to the opinions of female outside directors, even if these are unflattering, for effective use in management, observers say.

Of all companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section, 1,301, or 71.1%, had appointed female outside directors as of July, according to ProNed, a corporate governance advisory firm. The share was up 18.5 percentage points from a year earlier, while the total number surged 19 times from a decade ago.