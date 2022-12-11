Saint Helier, Jersey – Rescuers in Jersey said Sunday after an all-night search that there was no hope of survivors from an explosion that flattened a three-storey apartment block.
At least three people were confirmed killed in the blast early Saturday in the Channel island’s port capital St Helier, following a suspected gas leak.
But nine residents remained unaccounted for, and there may have been visitors staying in the block overnight, the BBC reported.
