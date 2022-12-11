  • A search crew looks for survivors at a blast site at a block of flats in Saint Helier, on the island of Jersey, on Sunday. | GOVERNMENT OF JERSEY / TWITTER / VIA REUTERS
    A search crew looks for survivors at a blast site at a block of flats in Saint Helier, on the island of Jersey, on Sunday. | GOVERNMENT OF JERSEY / TWITTER / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Saint Helier, Jersey – Rescuers in Jersey said Sunday after an all-night search that there was no hope of survivors from an explosion that flattened a three-storey apartment block.

At least three people were confirmed killed in the blast early Saturday in the Channel island’s port capital St Helier, following a suspected gas leak.

But nine residents remained unaccounted for, and there may have been visitors staying in the block overnight, the BBC reported.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW