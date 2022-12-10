The United States on Friday expressed alarm over a “full-scale defense partnership” between Moscow and Tehran, describing it as “harmful” to Ukraine, Iran’s neighbors and the world.

Iran stands accused by Western powers of supplying drones to Russia — which rejected the U.S. allegations — as Moscow batters Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in search of an advantage in the bloody conflict.

Washington has previously condemned Iran-Russia security cooperation, but on Friday described an extensive relationship involving equipment such as helicopters and fighter jets as well as drones, with the latter items resulting in new U.S. sanctions.