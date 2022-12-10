Riyadh – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday touted close security and energy ties with Gulf nations during summits in Saudi Arabia that have highlighted tensions with Washington.
On the third and final day of his visit, Xi attended a gathering of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council and a broader China-Arab leaders’ meeting.
It was only Xi’s third journey outside China since the coronavirus pandemic began.
