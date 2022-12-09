A little over a year after Kenta Izumi was elected the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, public support for the main opposition party remains sluggish.
“Public support ratings are not something that” change quickly, Izumi told a news conference on Dec. 2. “It’s more important to boost the CDP’s credibility.”
Izumi became CDP leader after his predecessor, Yukio Edano, quit the post, following the party’s defeat in the House of Representatives election in October 2021.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.