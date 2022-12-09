A little over a year after Kenta Izumi was elected the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, public support for the main opposition party remains sluggish.

“Public support ratings are not something that” change quickly, Izumi told a news conference on Dec. 2. “It’s more important to boost the CDP’s credibility.”

Izumi became CDP leader after his predecessor, Yukio Edano, quit the post, following the party’s defeat in the House of Representatives election in October 2021.