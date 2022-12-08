Stung by crippling hedging costs and tempted by higher yields at home, Japan’s life insurers are bailing out of foreign bonds at a record pace.

The cohort offloaded a net ¥1.9 trillion ($14.1 billion) of overseas debt in November, an all-time high, according to preliminary portfolio flow data from the Finance Ministry on Thursday. Separate balance-of-payments data for October showed Japanese investors overall were net sellers of U.S., French and German debt.

“Life insurers probably took advantage of rising bond prices to cut their holdings,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “I expect the investment environment to remain unfavorable for life insurers.”